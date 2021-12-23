Karachi weather update: PDMA Sindh issues rain alert

Karachi will likely receive light rainfall on December 26 and 27, says PMD. -File photo

KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has issued an alert after the weather department forecast rainfall in several parts of the province, including Karachi.

The alert issued by the PDMA Sindh said that rains are likely to occur in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas, Dadu, Jamshoro, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad.

In this regard, the PDMA has directed the district administration, including local bodies, to take steps to deal with the situation.



PMD advisory

A strong westerly weather system will approach Balochistan on Saturday (December 25) and then spread to the rest of the country on Sunday and Monday under the influence of which rainfall is likely in most parts of the country, including Karachi, Director Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sardar Sarfaraz had said Wednesday.

Sarfaraz had said that under the system, Karachi will likely receive light rainfall on December 26 and 27.

The PMD official had added that Karachi will remain in the grip of cold weather on December 28 during which the temperature might drop to 9 degrees Celsius.

The cold wave will likely continue till January 5, he had said.