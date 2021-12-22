File photo.

A strong westerly weather system will approach Balochistan on Saturday (December 25) and then spread to the rest of the country on Sunday and Monday under the influence of which rainfall is likely in most parts of the country, including Karachi, Director Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sardar Sarfaraz said Wednesday.

Sarfaraz said that under the system, Karachi will likely receive light rainfall on December 26 and 27.



The PMD official added that Karachi will remain in the grip of cold weather on December 28 during which the temperature might drop to 9 degrees Celsius. The cold wave will likely continue till January 5, he said.

He added that rain with snowfall over the hills is likely in Quetta, Chaman and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



On Monday, rain will occur in the upper parts of the country with the system weakening in the southern parts.



The PMD spokesman said that the temperatures may further decrease due to the rainfall and snowfall in the country.

He said the minimum temperature in the last few days dropped to -1 degree Celsius in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad which can persist or further reduce in the coming days.



