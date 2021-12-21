Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid part ways after dating for 2 years: Report

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have called it quits after hot and heavy romance of two years.
According to Daily Mail, the couple could not afloat their romance despite taking a break and engaging in crisis talks.
Dua, 26, and Anwar,22, began dating in 2019 have not been seen together since eight weeks per The Sun and a celebrity gossip site Deux Moi confirms that their relationship has now come to a halt.
A source told the publication: "The couple floated the idea about putting the brakes on their romance last month as travelling so much and being apart is proving tough."
"Their relationship is going through a crisis and appears to be on the rocks," added a source earlier.
