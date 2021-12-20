KP local govt elections: JUI-F leader accidentally kills himself during celebratory firing

PESHAWAR: In a shocking incident, a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Village Council candidate, Zakariya Khan, accidentally killed himself when he resorted to firing in jubilation of his victory in the elections.



Zakariya Khan, ecstatic at news of his triumph on a General Councillor seat, resorted to celebratory gunfire only for the bullet to hit him, Geo News reported.

Police said they would investigate Zakariya's death thoroughly before registering a case.

District Khyber turned into a conflict zone Sunday when the local government elections took place. Rocket attacks, firing and suicide bombings at various locations caused six casualties yesterday while several were injured.

Armed men also attacked a polling station on Sunday, located in Kohat's Tehsil Darra Adam Khel and set fire to ballot papers. In the Zakha Khel and Landi Kotal areas, armed groups also attacked polling stations to disrupt the polling process.

Polling stations for women were also attacked in Nowshera and Buner.