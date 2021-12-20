Private schools reject proposed schedule for winter vacations in Sindh

Private schools have announced to observe winter vacations from December 20 to Jan 1, 2022. — Facebook

KARACHI: Private schools in Sindh Monday rejected the proposed schedule for winter break in educational institutions across the province.



In a statement, All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association Chairman Haider Ali said that in line with the directions of the Sindh education minister, the sub-committee of the Steering Committee of the Education Department had announced that winter vacations will be observed in the province from December 20 to Jan 1, 2022.

Setting aside the recommendations of the Sindh home department, Haider Ali said that private schools will observe winter vacations as per the previous schedule.

Terming the Centre’s “interference” in the provincial matters “unnecessary”, Haider Ali said that all other provinces were observing winter vacations as per their schedule.

Criticising the federal government’s decision, he said that the Ministry of Federal Education was "not serious and poor in decision-making."

He urged the Sindh education minister to stop the issuance of any other notification relating to winter vacations.

Sindh home department proposes a new schedule for winter vacations

A day earlier, following the guidelines of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the Sindh home department had recommended the provincial education department to revise the winter vacations.

Winter vacations in educational institutions should be observed from January 3, suggested the home department. The home department was of the view that all the schools, colleges and universities in the province should follow the NCOC guidelines in connection with winter vacations.