Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has lowered the age limit for a COVID-19 booster dose in Pakistan amid Omicron fears that has spread to nearly 100 countries.

The apex COVID-19 body, in its morning session on Monday, discussed the epidemic curve chart data, national vaccine strategy and disease prevalence across the country.

“It has been decided in the session that the individuals with 30 years plus age are eligible to get a booster dose of their own choice from 1st January 2022,” the NCOC said in a statement after the meeting NCOC that reviewed province wise vaccination targets and efforts to achieve the set vaccination targets.

The forum had earlier approved the booster dose administration for three categories, which include the healthcare workers, above 50 years and immunocompromised.

In its Monday meeting, the NCOC agreed upon taking strict measures regarding the obligatory vaccination regime.

The meeting was informed that during the last 24 hours, 713,582 people have been vaccinated. However, a total of 141,509,339 people have been vaccinated so far which makes 58% vaccinated population of the country

Omicron variant has been reported in 95 countries, with 58000 confirmed cases uptil now, Europe being it’s epicentre with UK and Denmark with the highest number of cases. 149 confirmed cases of Omicron have been reported so far in India.

NCOC urged the masses to get fully vaccinated to prevent from the new variant of coronavirus.