JUI-F takes lead in local government elections in Khyber Pakhtun khwa. Photo: file

PESHAWAR: The ruling PTI suffered a major setback in the first phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) candidates are leading for the coveted posts of mayor in major cities, it emerged on Monday morning.

As per the unofficial and unconfirmed results, the JUI-F has taken a lead in 19 out of a total of 64 tehsils. Contrary to the PTI’s claims, its candidates suffered defeat in many tehsils across the province.

In Mardan, Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Himayat Ullah Mayar has won the election by bagging 56,458 votes. His close contender, JUI-F’s Amanat Shah Haqqani, received 49,938 votes.

As per the unofficial and unconfirmed results, JUI-F candidate Sher Zaman has bagged the mayor slot in Kohat by receiving 34,434 votes. The JUI-F’s Zubair Ali has taken lead in Peshawar. As per the unofficial results of 451 out of total 521 polling stations, Zubair has bagged 56006 votes. While his close contender, PTI’s Muhammad Rizwan Bangash received 45,015 votes so far.

In Nowshera, the PTI seems to be heading towards another upset defeat as the ANP's candidate Ghayyur Ali Khan seems to have won the election, as per unofficial results.

On the other hand, the PTI has managed to win four out of six tehsils of Buner district. A PTI candidate has the lead in Buner's Khudu Khel district as well while the JUI-F has extended its lead in all three tehsils of Charsadda.

The Tehreek-e-Islah Pakistan has taken a lead in District Khyber while the PTI's Ataullah Khan has been elected chairman tehsil council in District Swabi.

Meanwhile, the JUI-F candidates are leading in District Mardan's Takht Bai Tehsil, Katlang Tehsil and Rustam Tehsil.