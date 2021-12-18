VIDEO: Pakistan cop becomes overnight hero after rescuing puppies from manhole

SUKKUR: A police constable earned praise on social media after a video of him rescuing two puppies from a sewerage manhole in Naushahro Feroze went viral on the internet.



In the video, Constable Naeem Lajjar can be seen rescuing two puppies who fell into a manhole near the Police Lines area.

The video shows the constable petting the puppies while a dog surrounds them happily after they were rescued.

Meanwhile, a policeman also showers flowers on the constable, sources told Geo News.

Seeing his love for the animals, the SSP of Naushahro Feroze has announced a Rs 10,000 cash prize and an appreciation certificate for the constable.