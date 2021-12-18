Two robbers killed in Islamabad encounter

ISLAMABAD: Two robbers were killed and three police personnel sustained bullet injuries during an encounter between the armed muggers and the law enforcers Saturday morning in Islamabad.



According to police, the robbers were associated with the notorious Bilal Gang. The armed muggers were fleeing after looting millions of rupees in cash and jewellery from a house in F8-I sector of Islamabad Friday night when a police party noticed it.

The police officials started chasing the robbers. During the chase, a heavy exchange of fire took place between the two sides and resultantly three of the robbers were killed. During the encounter, three policemen were also injured.

The slain dacoits were identified as Wajid and Arshad, according to sources.

Speaking to Geo News, IG Police Ahsan Younus said a search operation was underway to arrest other members of the gang.

"The Bilal Gang has been involved in several robberies in Islamabad's posh localities, from where they have looted millions of cash, jewellery, and expensive vehicles," IG Younus said.

The injured policemen have been shifted to Rawalpindi Hospital for treatment, revealed the police spokesperson. One of the cops, who got shot in the chest, is in critical condition.

Security in the capital city is on high alert due to the OIC Summit 2021.