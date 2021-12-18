Live: One killed, 11 injured in Karachi blast

KARACHI: Blast in Karachi's Sher Shah Paracha Chowk have left one man killed and 11 others injured, Geo News reported Saturday.



Police said that the explosion took place in a drain due to gas, damaging a nearby building of a private bank.

Personnel of rescue services and law enforcement agencies have reached the spot, police said, adding that the injured have been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

More to follow..