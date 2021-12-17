Shafqat Mehmood says digital equivalence certificate verification service to 'save cost, time'

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood can be seen during the launching ceremony of the digital equivalence certificate verification in Islamabad. — Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said Friday that digital equivalence certificate verification service developed by the Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) will save cost and time.



The education minister took to Twitter to highlight the importance of the digital service which will “ensure transparency and ease of business”.

Mehmood said that now verification is just a click away which will save cost and time.

The "digital equivalence certificate verification service" was launched by the minister on Thursday. IBCC Secretary Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah briefed the minister on the initiative.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the federal minister had said in light of the vision of the prime minister, all the organisations working under the umbrella of the Education Ministry are digitalising their processes for transparency and facilitate the public.

After successful completion of the online equivalence process, the IBCC digitalised the process of verification of equivalence certificates and said the service would enhance the accessibility, reduce the cost and time, and other hurdles faced by organisations within or outside the country.

The minister had appreciated it for facilitating the public through the use of the latest technology.

Dr Mallah had said the IBCC integrated security feature in certificate through Encrypted QR Code.

"Now, the organisations, institutions or universities do not need to send documents to IBCC for verification, as the verification is now just a click away as they can verify it by scanning QR code from anywhere around the world."

He had said it was a real-time verification through which organisations could quickly verify data on their mobile or computer and will receive a verification email for their official record.