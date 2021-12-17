Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid. File photo

The government is making strict security arrangements for the upcoming OIC conference in Islamabad for which a three-day holiday will likely be announced in the federal capital.



Speaking to the media at the Safe City office on Friday, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that the OIC conference on Afghanistan, being held at Parliament House, will be a historic one.

The minister said that security arrangements are being made in coordination with the military and other institutions.

In response to reports of suspension of mobile phone services during the conference, Sheikh Rashid said Interior Ministry, chief commissioner and police have decided that services will not be blocked.

The minister said there would be a local holiday on Saturday and Sunday in the federal capital, while the decision about Monday’s holiday would be taken by the Cabinet Division in due course of time.

He also apologised to the people for facing difficulties while travelling to the Red Zone area.

Highlighting the problems faced by the Afghans, Sheikh Rashid said Afghanistan is facing a humanitarian crisis and the OIC conference will play a historic role in extending assistance and giving the attention which Afghanistan deserves.

He added that all credit of holding the OIC’s extraordinary session went to the incumbent government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Earlier, almost 40 years ago, we [Pakistan] had hosted the OIC conference on Afghanistan, and now this initiative has been taken by the present government to discuss the humanitarian situation in the war-torn country.”

He said foolproof security arrangements had been made to ensure smooth conduct of the moot, being attended by the delegates and foreign ministers from 57 countries.

“Of course, Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address the OIC’s historic conference,” he said.