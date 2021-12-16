Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone grace Red Carpet at film '83' premiere in Jeddah

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took over the Red carpet at the Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on Wednesday, 15 December. The powerful couple sported for the premiere of their forthcoming movie ’83.

The film director Kabir Khan, his actor-wife Mini Mathur, former cricketer Kapil Dev and his wife Romi, and former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath also graced the spectacular event with their presence.

Fans greeted Ranveer and Deepika, who essays Kapil and Romi, respectively in the film, with enthusiastic applause.



Have a look:

In the shared videos by the official Twitter page of the Red Sea Film Festival, Ranveer sported in a plaid yellow and black suit that he styled with a silk scarf and hat.

Deepika, on the other hand, wore a pink gown with frills. Romi was dressed elegantly in a golden saree, while Kapil wore a black suit.

The movie ’83 will hit the big screens on December 24, 2021.

