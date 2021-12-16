Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: PID/file

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday announced that a defamation lawsuit would be filed against former PTI member, retired justice Wajihuddin Ahmed, for maligning Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference, Chaudhry said that even Jahangir Khan Tareen had refuted Ahmed's allegations of him paying for Bani Gala's running expenses.



Underscoring the need for legislation about freedom of expression, the minister said that even the dignity of the prime minister was not safe in the country.

He underscored the need for the right to freedom of speech and responsibility to go hand in hand.



Condemning Ahmed for maligning the prime minister, Chaudhry said that the premier never burdened the national exchequer.

Tareen says he 'never gave a penny' for PM's household expenses



A day earlier, Tareen refuted Ahmed's allegations saying that he "never gave a single penny" for the household expenses of Bani Gala, the residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Taking to Twitter, Tareen said: “I did whatever was in my capacity to help PTI in the quest to build a new Pakistan but I never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala.”

He said that regardless of the current status of his relationship with PM Imran Khan, the truth must be told.

'Tareen used to pay Imran Khan's household expenses'

Ahmed had claimed that PM Imran Khan’s monthly household expenses were borne by Tareen.

Wajihuddin — who had resigned from the PTI back in 2016 — claimed that Tareen initially gave funds worth Rs3 million per month for the now-prime minister's household expenses, which was later increased to Rs5 million per month.

Speaking during a show on a private news channel, he said that the perception about Imran Khan being an honest man is "completely wrong".

“The man who doesn’t even pay for his shoelaces, how can you call that man honest?” Ahmed asked.

'No need to pay attention'

Earlier, responding to Wajihuddin’s claims, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had said: "Jokers like Justice Wajihuddin say things like these to increase their importance.”

Addressing a press conference, the information minister had said: “Such people are not recognised by their families either so there is no need to pay much attention to them."

'Despair over being expelled'

Moreover, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said the claims were "completely false and illogical".

"Whoever knows Imran Khan, knows his honesty and dignity. Wajih sahib often makes illogical remarks such as these in despair over being expelled from the party," he said in a tweet.



