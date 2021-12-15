'Meri Vaccine Kahani': Pakistan, TikTok join hands to fight COVID-19

MNHSRC has partnered with TikTok to launch an awareness campaign for COVID-19 prevention in the country.

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MNHSRC) has partnered with TikTok to launch an awareness campaign for COVID-19 prevention in the country.

Taking to Twitter, MNHSRC confirmed that it has officially joined TikTok and will be using the platform to disseminate information about COVID-19 prevention and its vaccine programme.

The MNHSRC has made the move as a part of the campaign titled #MeriVaccineKahani. This campaign is in line with the government's priority of engaging with the country's youth and creating awareness about the virus.

TikTok is committed to supporting its users by providing accurate information and resources from public health authorities, as well as continued support, encouragement, and uplifting videos that its community shares with each other during this challenging time, a statement by the ministry said.



The social media platform has partnered with the MNHSRC to play its part in educating its users in Pakistan about COVID-19 prevention measures.

Speaking about the partnership, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan said: "We are delighted to join hands with TikTok, one of the most influential social media platforms in Pakistan. Through the platform, we aim to reach out to Pakistanis across the country and educate them about COVID-19 prevention measures and our vaccine programme. Being on TikTok will significantly help us accelerate our efforts in that regard."

Farah Tukan, Head of Public Policy - METAP (Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Pakistan) at TikTok, said: “We are pleased to join hands with the MNHSRC for this campaign and will do everything we can to support them and raise awareness for COVID-19 prevention measures through our platform. As a socially responsible platform, we are committed to supporting the safety and well-being of people and this partnership with the MNHSRC is another step in that direction."