Ejaz Ishaq, Arbab Muhammad Tahir notified as additional judges of IHC

The Islamabad High Court. — IHC website

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Wednesday appointed Barrister Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan and Arbab Muhammad Tahir Advocate as additional judges of the Islamabad High Court.

In addition, Saman Rafat Imtiaz was appointed as an IHC judge.



The president appointed the three additional judges in the exercise of powers conferred by Article 197 of the Constitution and on the recommendation of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).



JCP confirms employment of two IHC judges



On December 8, the JCP had approved the proposal to confirm the employment of two additional judges of the IHC.

A meeting of the JCP was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and attended by four senior judges of the Supreme Court, the Attorney-General for Pakistan and others.



The JCP confirmed the employment of Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri after reviewing their performance.



