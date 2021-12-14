Pakistan no longer under 'do more' pressure: former US ambassador

Former US envoy is speaking at Margalla Dialogue 2021 in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: Former US ambassador to Pakistan, Cameron Munter, on Tuesday said that Pakistan is no longer under the "do more" pressure put by US governments in the past and this serves as a key opportunity for the country to grasp and reset its priorities.



Munter, a retired diplomat who now works as a global consultant, spoke at the Margalla Dialogue 2021 today where he touched upon US-Pakistan relations.

Addressing the ceremony, Munter said that it is "crucial for Pakistan to focus on economic affairs".

He said over the last two decades, the US had always viewed the problems in South Asia as associated with terrorism and Afghanistan, adding that Washington's present understanding of Pakistan rests on very "faulty" parametres.



Munter said the US was directing its entire energy on tackling climate change, coronavirus, trade and digital governance issues.

"The US is not looking at this region in the context of Pakistan," he said.

The former US ambassador said that like Islamabad, Washington is also facing a host of problems.

He added that it would be a mistake to think lowly of the US and at the same time it would be a mistake to over-state its importance in global dynamics.



He also delved into international politics, saying that it was not advisable to limit warfare to generals or diplomatic missions to ambassadors alone.

"The foreign minister and diplomats are not the only representatives of Pakistan; its students, cricketers and teachers also represent the face of the country," he added.

He said that America's "defeat" in Afghanistan had changed the regional situation, adding that Pakistan was no longer under pressure from the US to "do more".

Munter said it is important for Pakistan to now outline fresh priorities.

'US made mistakes in Afghanistan, Pakistan bore the brunt'



A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had spoken at the opening of the Margalla Dialogue, saying that while it was the United States that made mistakes in Afghanistan, Pakistan had to bear the brunt of the situation.

The premier had criticised the Western media and said that instead of giving Pakistan its due credit for the sacrifices it made, the country was accused of playing "a double game" and its reputation was maligned internationally.

"Pakistan was held responsible for the shortcomings of the United States," PM Imran Khan said.

The PM went on to say that throughout the war in Afghanistan, Pakistan had to witness the biggest collateral damage as it was the only US ally that suffered more than 80,000 casualties, displacement of millions of people, and a loss of over $100 billion.

"The inability of the national leadership to handle the Afghan situation wisely landed the country into two main pro and anti-America divisions," he said.

The prime minister said Pakistan was blamed for wrong reasons by the international community, whereas it remained mum on the atrocities committed by New Delhi in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.



