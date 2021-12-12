Cash-for-honours scandal: Prince Charles held secret meeting with a doner

British investigators continue to investigate a scandal involving Prince Charles, the future king and the father of Prince William and Prince Harry.

According to the Sunday Times, Prince Charles sent a thank you gift to the Saudi billionaire who was promised a knighthood and residency in exchange for donations.



The paper also claimed the pair secretly met in the UK and Saudi Arabia.

According to the report, Scotland Yard has demanded dozens of emails between Prince Charles’s aides as they fixed honour for the Saudi billionaire.

Last month, Michael Fawcett, the right-hand man to Prince Charles for decades, stepped down from his role running one of the British royal's main charities, weeks after a newspaper report that said he had offered honours in return for donations.

The Sunday Times newspaper reported in September that a Saudi businessman had received an award after paying thousands of pounds towards projects strongly supported by Charles, with the assistance of the prince's aides.

In the wake of the article, Fawcett temporarily stepped down as chief executive of Charles's charity The Prince's Foundation, and the Scottish Charity Regulator said it had started an investigation into its funding arrangements.