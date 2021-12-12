Halyna Hutchins stood 18 inches away from Alec Baldwin’s gun: report

Rust special effects coordinator Thomas Gandy recently shared some shocking insights into the whereabouts of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins before the gun went off.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, "Halyna was telling Alec she wanted to see his thumb working the hammer back to do the shot. The Deadly Take,” so she was standing 18 inches from the muzzle.

Before concluding he also explained that it was Gaffer Serge Svetnoy who caught Hutchines after it all went off and at the time she could no longer feel her legs, "Her skin was so white."