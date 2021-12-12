Halyna Hutchins stood 18 inches away from Alec Baldwin’s gun: report

Rust special effects coordinator Thomas Gandy recently shared some shocking insights into the whereabouts of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins before the gun went off.
According to Yahoo Entertainment, "Halyna was telling Alec she wanted to see his thumb working the hammer back to do the shot. The Deadly Take,” so she was standing 18 inches from the muzzle.
Before concluding he also explained that it was Gaffer Serge Svetnoy who caught Hutchines after it all went off and at the time she could no longer feel her legs, "Her skin was so white."
Anushka Sharma made her debut in 2008 film, also starring Shah Rukh Khan
Queen's move of stripping Harry of royal patronages and honorary titles still hurts the Duke
Dhanush, while talking about his upcoming film Atrangi Re, revealed that the project was a difficult one
Karan Johar and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty have come on board as judges for the latest reality talent show
Anne Hathaway penned down a note to send her support Serenity co-star Jeremy Strong
Camila Cabello recently talked about her mental health struggles