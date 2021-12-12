Lahore gets 4th DIG Operations in five months

Punjab police personnel are standing alert outside a police station. Photo: file

LAHORE: Punjab's police force on Sunday witnessed a reshuffle in its top hierarchy once again.

According to a notification issued by provincial authorities, Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has been appointed the new DIG Operations Lahore, replacing Ahsan Younis.



The city has thus witnessed the appointment of the fourth DIG Operations in five months. The first two were Sajid Kiyani and Sohail Chaudhry, respectively.



Meanwhile, Zulfiqar Hameed has been appointed as Additional DIG Training, Ghulam Mubashar Mekan as CPO Faisalabad, and SSP Muhammad Ashfaq Alam has been promoted to the rank of DIG Internal Accountability.

Punjab transfers 30 police officers in major reshuffle



On November 5, in a major clean sweep of Lahore police commanders, 30 officers were transferred by the Punjab government after violent protests by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

It had earlier been reported that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar interviewed three officers for the slot of Capital City Police Officer after rumours of a major reshuffle in the Punjab police because of poor handling of the TLP protesters.

After the martyrdom of three policemen and injuries to at least 70 other during the TLP long march, senior officers of the Lahore, Gujranwala and Sheikhupura police were under criticism, The News had reported.



