PM takes notice of Gwadar fishermen's demands, orders 'strong action' against illegal fishing

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Terming the demands of Gwadar fishermen "very legitimate", Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday vowed to take strict action against illegal fishing by trawlers in the area.

Thousands of people, including women and children, have been staging their protests in Gwadar for the last couple of days, demanding among other things, an end to illegal fishing by trawlers.

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran said, "I have taken notice of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar. Will be taking strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers.”

The prime minister said that he would speak to the Balochistan chief minister to address the grievances of the local fishermen.

Locals say the trawlers, which are illegally plundering the Arabian seabed, are making it harder for fishermen to fish in the waters.

Fishing is one of the main sources of income for residents of the area. "It has become tough to run the kitchen now,” Rehana Gul, one of the protestors, had told Geo.tv, "In the last three or four years, there have been days when my husband, who is a fisherman, has come back empty-handed with no money to feed our children."

Despite protests from local fishermen about the fleets, they have received no response from the Gwadar Development Authority or the Balochistan government.

Anis Tarique Gorgej, the assistant deputy commissioner had said that the local administration is in touch with the protestors and all their concerns will be addressed.

"We are already working on stopping the trawlers and to facilitate trade at the Iranian border,” Gorgej had said. "But fulfilling all the demands will take some time.”