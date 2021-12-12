Petroleum Division Secretary Arshad Mehmood removed from post

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Saturday removed Petroleum Division Secretary Dr. Arshad Mehmood from his post.
As per details, Power Division Secretary Ali Raza Bhutta has been assigned the additional charge of the post of secretary Petroleum Division till the posting of a regular bureaucrat.
“Dr. Arshad Mehmood a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary Petroleum Division, is transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division,” read a notification issued by the Establishment Division.
Arshad Mehmood, however, has not been assigned any posting, Dawn.com reported.
Another notification of the Establishment Division regarding the additional charge of Mr Bhutta said, “Ali Raza Bhutta, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service presently posted as Secretary Power Division, is assigned additional charge of the post of Secretary Petroleum Division for a period of three months or till the posting of regular incumbent; whichever is earlier, and with immediate effect.”
No reason has been given for the sudden removal of the Petroleum Division secretary by the government.
PM Imran Khan's directives come during a meeting with Naaru's family at the Prime Minister's Office
The hike in the power tariff is on account of fuel charges adjustment for October 2021
A case has been registered against two suspects for their alleged involvement in the murder
Schools in Sindh will reopen on January 3, 2022
PM Imran Khan stresses on nations to not polarize them on Cold War pattern
A genomic study is being conducted which will confirm the variant, says Sindh health minister