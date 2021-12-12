Petroleum Division Secretary Arshad Mehmood removed from post

A file photo of former Petroleum Division Secretary Dr. Arshad Mehmood.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Saturday removed Petroleum Division Secretary Dr. Arshad Mehmood from his post.

As per details, Power Division Secretary Ali Raza Bhutta has been assigned the additional charge of the post of secretary Petroleum Division till the posting of a regular bureaucrat.

“Dr. Arshad Meh­mood a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Adminis­trative Service, presently posted as Secretary Petroleum Division, is transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division,” read a notification issued by the Establishment Division.

Arshad Mehmood, however, has not been assigned any posting, Dawn.com reported.

Another notification of the Establishment Division regarding the additional charge of Mr Bhutta said, “Ali Raza Bhutta, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service presently posted as Secretary Power Division, is assigned additional charge of the post of Secretary Petroleum Division for a period of three months or till the posting of regular incumbent; whichever is earlier, and with immediate effect.”

No reason has been given for the sudden removal of the Petroleum Division secretary by the government.