4.1-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Sindh, KP

Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

KARACHI: A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wee hours of Sunday.

Tremors were felt in Hyderabad, Kotri and other areas of Sindh at 5:27 am this morning.

As per the US Geological Survey, the magnitude of the earthquake was measured at 4.1 on the Richter Scale.

Several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also jolted by the earthquake. These include Swat, Shangla, Buner, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Chitral and Malakand. These areas were jolted by the quake at 4.45am on Sunday morning.

Residents across these cities panicked, and rushed out into the open spaces, reciting the Kalima and other verses from the Holy Quran.

There are no immediate reports of any loss of life or property.