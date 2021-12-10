Army exercises 'optimise troops' combat potential': Gen Bajwa

SIALKOT: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said military exercises are of vital importance to optimise troops' combat potential, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
The army chief's remarks came as he visited Chanoki near Chawinda in Sialkot where he witnessed the 'Victory Shield’ exercise of Gujranwala Corps, the military's media wing said.
Addressing the troops, Gen Bajwa said: "Such exercises help bolster troops’ confidence, enhance cohesiveness and synergy and optimise their combat potential."
He also stressed upon "realistic" and "strenuous" training in the field, the statement said.
According to ISPR, Gen Bajwa was briefed on objectives, planning parametres and conduct modalities of the exercise which is aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formation, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks in response to any misadventure by the adversary.
The army chief expressed satisfaction over training standards and professional competence of the troops.
Earlier on arrival, Gen Bajwa was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer, Commander Gujranwala Corps.
The results of HSSC-I and HSSC-II 2nd Annual Exams 2021 shall be announced on December 10 by FBISE
ECP directs PM Imran regarding restriction on visiting areas of any local council after issuance of election schedule
Tremors felt in the city's Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir Cantt, Scheme 33, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Gadap and I.I...
Google releases list of top trending searches that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2021
Shamim has been placed on the list so he "doesn't run away", says interior minister
How can you say that the audio clip is genuine? IHC CJ Justice Minallah asks petitioner