QUETTA: A shocking video scandal of a couple of men blackmailing girls by forcing them to make inappropriate videos which were later shared.



The videos were recorded by the suspects, who police say are brothers. Law enforcement agencies have taken them into custody and have confiscated videos from their laptops and other electronic devices.

The videos have been sent for a forensic examination.

Police have also contacted the FIA Cyber Crime Wing for assistance in this regard.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo reacted to the incident by saying that the episode has shaken the country, adding that the culprits will be handed exemplary punishments.