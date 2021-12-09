ARIF WALA: A teenager was gunned down following an argument between him and two other people during a cricket match in Punjab’s Arif Wala Tehsil.
According to police, Abu Talha, a second-year student, was rushed to the hospital for treatment where he breathed his last on Thursday.
A case has been registered against two suspects for their alleged involvement in the murder and an investigation into the incident has been launched, said DPO Hafiz Khizer.
Abu Talha's father said that the suspects had a fight with his son during a cricket match. His son was sitting in an oil shop on Wednesday evening when the suspects shot him.
"They killed my son in front of my eyes," Abu Talha's father said.
DPO Khizer said that a postmortem of the deceased has been conducted and raids are being carried out to arrest the suspects.
