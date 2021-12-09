Sindh announces winter vacations in schools from Dec 20 to Jan 1

TI survey is a moment of reflection especially when salaries of judges are the highest in this region, says Chaudhry
FBISE says the announcement will be made at 3:30pm
"The moral might of a person carries much more weight than their physical might," says premier
Violence against Muslims takes place "every now and then" in India and no one bats an eye, says information minister
Karachi inter board announces annual results of 12th class commerce and Arts results
PM's aide on religious harmony, Tahir Ashrafi, vows on behalf of the government that the culprits will get their just...