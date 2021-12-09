 
close
Thursday December 09, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

FBISE to announce HSSC Part I and II results tomorrow

The results of HSSC-I and HSSC-II 2nd Annual Exams 2021 shall be announced on December 10 by FBISE

By Web Desk
December 09, 2021
File photo of FBISE office in Islamabad..
File photo of FBISE office in Islamabad..

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part I and II 2nd Annual Exams 2021on Friday (December 10) at 3:00pm.

According to an FBISE statement, Federal Secretary, Education and Professional Training, Nahid S. Durrani will be the chief guest on the occasion.