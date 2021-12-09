FBISE to announce HSSC Part I and II results tomorrow

File photo of FBISE office in Islamabad..

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part I and II 2nd Annual Exams 2021on Friday (December 10) at 3:00pm.

According to an FBISE statement, Federal Secretary, Education and Professional Training, Nahid S. Durrani will be the chief guest on the occasion.