Earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude strikes several areas of Karachi

KARACHI: A 4.1 magnitude of Earthquake tremors were felt in the provincial capital late Wednesday night, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported.
The tremors were felt in the city's Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Makir Cantt, Scheme 33, Gulshan-e-Hadeen, Gadap and II Chundrigar areas.
The centre said the earthquake, felt at 10:16pm in various parts of the metropolis, originated 15 kilometres northeast of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi and had a depth of 15km.
The statement added the quake had a longitude of 67.29 east and latitude of 25.17 north.
The tremors spread panic among locals, however, so far no casualties or damage was reported.
More to follow.
The decision will be made during a meeting of the working committee scheduled to be held on December 9
In the video, Maryam Nawaz can be seen crooning the iconic Bollywood song "Chura Liya Hai Tum Ne Jo Dil Ko" at the...
IHC grants exemption from appearing in-person to Jang Group editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman
PM Imran Khan directs officials to plant trees around the ground, spends time with youngsters
PIA will operate eight flights to Dammam and Madina, nine to Riyadh and 23 to Jeddah
IHC CJ Athar Minallah says contempt case is specifically between the court and the accused, adding that no other...