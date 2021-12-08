Earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude strikes several areas of Karachi

— Pixabay/File

KARACHI: A 4.1 magnitude of Earthquake tremors were felt in the provincial capital late Wednesday night, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported.



The tremors were felt in the city's Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Makir Cantt, Scheme 33, Gulshan-e-Hadeen, Gadap and II Chundrigar areas.

The centre said the earthquake, felt at 10:16pm in various parts of the metropolis, originated 15 kilometres northeast of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi and had a depth of 15km.

The statement added the quake had a longitude of 67.29 east and latitude of 25.17 north.

The tremors spread panic among locals, however, so far no casualties or damage was reported.

More to follow.