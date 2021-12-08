Ex-GB chief judge Rana Shamim’s name added to no-fly list: Sheikh Rasheed

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahme. — PID

ISLAMABAD: The government has added the name of former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim to the Provincial National Identification List (PNIL), thereby prohibiting him from travelling abroad.



Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, while addressing a press conference on Wednesday, said that Shamim has been placed on the list so he "doesn't run away".



"There will be a meeting to deliberate his placement on the Exit Control List as well," he added.

Speaking of other decisions taken by the government, the interior minister said that it would introduce an e-passport system by early 2022 which would help people avoid the hassle of the manual system.

The director general of immigration and passports has been directed to ensure the launch of the e-passport in the next 100 days, he told media.

The minister said the directorate is providing the online passport facility to over 190 countries.

The facility for citizenship cancellation and other services like emergency travelling document is also available online.

Rasheed, in his briefing, also urged government officials in foreign missions who had over stayed to return to the country at the earliest, warning them that they would otherwise be sacked from service.

Furthermore, he told the media the government is fully focused to ensure implementation of the National Action Plan, adding that those who had brought disgrace to the country would be dealt with iron hands.

The minister said the government could give emergency travel documents to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif within 24 hours if he was ready to return to Pakistan to face trials.

He said he had asked the director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to tighten the noose around people involved in money laundering, especially to break the chain of dollar hoarders.

He suggested the multi-party Opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement change its date of march towards Islamabad from March 23 to 30.



There are major headquarters of corps present at the Grand Trunk road and war weapons were moved from the same route for Pakistan Day parade, so it is better for the PDM to review the date of their ong march, he said.



Rasheed said the government would respond positively to the march if PDM does not disturb law and order in the federal capital during its demonstration.

To a question, he said there was no consensus among the Opposition alliance on the date of long march, adding that it had announced the anti-inflation march just to gain cheap publicity.

"How can those who do not agree on a date, oust PM Imran Khan," he critically remarked.