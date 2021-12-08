Google Year in Search 2021: Cricket tops Pakistan's trending searches

File photo.

KARACHI: Cricket reigned supreme on Pakistani internet as the sport topped the Google trending searches in 2021.

Google has released the list of top trending searches — searches that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2021 as compared to 2020 — in Pakistan.

The lists cover a wide array of categories ranging from sports, movies, dramas, and animated films, giving a fascinating insight into the unique trends from the past year in the country.

This year, cricket fever swept the nation and dominated the Google search results. The top searches of 2021 are from Pakistan’s cricket series with South Africa and England followed by the highlights of the ICC T20 World Cup matches and the Pakistan Super League.

The following are the top trending searches:

Trending Searches:

Pakistan vs South Africa Pakistan vs west indies Pakistan Super League Pakistan vs England T20 world cup Pakistan vs Zimbabwe India vs England Pakistan vs England Pakistan vs New Zealand Pakistan vs Australia

The top movies and shows list for this year is diversified with shows and movies from all genres and styles with the Netflix show 'Squid Game' grabbing the top position.

The popular Pakistani drama Khuda aur Mohabbat is ranked second in the top movies and television shows list, whereas Hum TV’s comic drama Chupke Chupke was ranked third, followed by the Har Pal Geo drama Rang Mahal.

Trending Movies and TV:

Squid Game Khuda Aur Mohabbat chupke chupke Rang Mahal Radhe Bigg Boss 15 Money Heist Ertugrul Black Widow Eternals Kurtulus Osman

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik remained at the top of Google's list of the most searched athletes.

As cricket has been the most talked about theme in Pakistan this year, aggressive batter Asif Ali and left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman took the second and third spots in the top Athletes list on the search engine, respectively.

Trending Athletes: