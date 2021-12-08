'Vote ko izzat do': Capt Safdar vows to dance on son Junaid’s wedding

Captain (retd) Safdar Awan. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to comments regarding the singing of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz at her son’s wedding function, her husband Captain (retd) Safdar Awan Wednesday vowed to dance on their son Junaid Safdar's wedding function.

Talking to journalists, Captain (retd) Safdar said that singing at marriage functions was their tradition, adding that “Desan Da Raja” was sung during the wedding functions in the past.

He wondered why people were criticising Maryam Nawaz for singing on an occasion which was special for her.

“I will sing and whatever dance I had learned, I will perform at Junaid’s wedding,” he vowed.

The PML-N leader said that the song “Vote ko Izzat Do” would also be played at his son’s wedding. He maintained that only close relatives have been invited to the simple wedding program.

Guests will be served only one dish, said Safdar.

'Son's wedding private matter'



A day earlier, following Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry's comments regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif holding son’s marriage “using nation’s money”, the latter had urged everybody to avoid “political commentary.”

The PML-N vice president is recently making headlines not because of her political statements but due to her singing skills at her son Junaid Safdar’s wedding festivities.

Maryam had written on Twitter: “My son’s wedding is a private, family affair. I, like all mothers, deserve a chance to celebrate the occasion without attracting political commentary.”

Requesting everybody to avoid making statements regarding her personal family event, she had added: “I humbly request media and everyone else to respect the family’s right to privacy.”



Maryam Nawaz sings 'Chura Liya Hai Tum Ne Jo Dil Ko'



A video clip of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz went viral on social media Monday in which she can be seen crooning the iconic Bollywood song "Chura Liya Hai Tum Ne Jo Dil Ko" during a wedding function of her son, Junaid Safdar.



A live singer, with a band, can be seen singing the favourite Bollywood song when he leaves the stage midway and walks towards Maryam Nawaz.

The singer hands her the microphone and beckons her to finish the song.

Maryam accepts the invitation and starts singing to cheers and loud clapping.