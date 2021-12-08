Sialkot lynching: 40 more identified through videos, mobile data

SIALKOT: Police are tracing suspects involved in the horrific murder of Sri Lankan factory manager Diyawadanage Don Nandasri Priyantha in Sialkot through CCTV footage, mobile data and a biometric attendance system installed in the factory.



Sharing the details about progress in the gruesome murder’s investigations, the police said 40 more suspects have been identified in the lynching case. So far, 35 key suspects among 140 people have been arrested in the case, said the police officials.

Physical remand of 15 out of 27 arrested key suspects have been obtained from the court, the police said, adding that eight more key suspects in the case will be produced before the anti-terrorism court in Gujranwala today.

The incident

The foreigner, Diyawadanage Don Nandasri Priyantha Kumara, was working as a manager at a private factory in Sialkot. Last week, he was lynched by a mob after being accused of blasphemy.

The gruesome incident was dubbed by PM Imran Khan as "a day of shame for Pakistan".

Workers of a garment industry, located on Sialkot’s Wazirabad Road, had alleged that the foreigner had committed blasphemy. He was subsequently lynched and his body was set ablaze. The mob had also vandalised the factory and blocked traffic, according to the police.



Govt to implement ‘comprehensive strategy' to curb incidents like Sialkot



On December 6, the federal government had decided to implement a comprehensive strategy to curb violence after a mob lynched the Sri Lankan national.

The decision to implement the strategy came during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, where the overall security situation in the country came under review, a statement from the PM's Office had said.



Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yousaf, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, senior military and civil officers were in attendance.

"The meeting expressed serious concern over the cruel act of killing of Sri Lankan national Mr Priyantha Diyawadanage in Sialkot and expressed the resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice," the statement had said.