PM Imran Khan to launch Micro Health Insurance Programme in Peshawar today

Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Just days before the local bodies polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Prime Minister Imran Khan is launching the Micro Health Insurance Programme today during his day-long visit to Peshawar.



Under the Kamyab Pakistan Programme, the micro health insurance will provide free medical services worth Rs1 million annually to 7.5 million families in the province.

The launching of the insurance scheme just 10 days before the local government election is likely to attract criticism from political rivals of the ruling PTI.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the schedule of elections in KPK according to which the first phase of polling will be held in 17 districts on December 19.

During his Peshawar visit, the prime minister will meet Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and also hold meetings with the political leadership in Peshawar.

He will attend the registration ceremony of the Ehsaas Ration Discount Programme in the provincial capital where the PM’s Special Assistant for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar will give a detailed briefing.

The Ehsaas Ration Discount Programme will provide groceries to about 20 million families making up to 130 million people, belonging to the economically weaker sections.

The prime minister will also interact with the representatives of the traders association and Karyana (grocery) Alliance.

PM Imran Khan will distribute cheques under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s programme of financial assistance to Imams of Jamia mosques.