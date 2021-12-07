Deewangi’ actor, Hiba Qadir Bukhari makes things official with Arez Ahmed

Pakistani actor, Hiba Qadir Bukhari is feeling blessed to have found her soul mate as she just dropped an adorable post on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Fitoor actor posted a picture of her hand in Ahmed’s hand as she expressed, “Okay… so here is me announcing… You as mine @imarezahmed” adding a heart emoticon.

The actor who is know for her role in Danish Taimoor starrer drama, Deewangi, also penned down a heartfelt note.

She stated, “I still remember how uncomfortable I was holding your hand in bholi bano, and today I feel the safest in your hands. I intentionally tried to stay away and not fall for you but gladly did. don't know who chose whom but I feel lucky to be selected for this crazy rollercoaster ride….”

“looking forward a lifetime with you. Lastly thank you for holding me when I was unable to hold onto myself. This is to announce that in this bustling world YOU are MINE! Shukar Allah and Mash'Allah,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ahmed also shared the same post on his IG account but he took a more poetic route to gush over Qadir as he also popped the questions, writing, “let's get married”