Video: Maryam Nawaz sings iconic Bollywood song at her son’s wedding function

Maryam Nawaz is crooning a Bollywood song at her son's wedding reception. Screngrab

A video clip of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz singing an iconic Bollywood song at the wedding function of her son, Junaid Safdar, has been making rounds on social media.

In the video, Maryam Nawaz can be seen crooning the iconic Bollywood song "Chura Liya Hai Tum Ne Jo Dil Ko" at the ceremony.





In the video, a live singer can be seen singing the Bollywood song when he leaves the stage midway and walks towards Maryam Nawaz.

The singer hands her the microphone and beckons her to finish the song.

Maryam accepts the invitation and starts singing to cheers and loud clapping.

A day earlier, a video of PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz started doing the rounds on social media in which he can be seen crooning a couple of songs at the wedding reception.

The video, which shows Hamza singing "Suhani chandni raatein hame sone nahin deti" and "Hame tum se pyar kitna", is from a wedding event for Safdar's valima happening later this month.

The guests attending the event seemed to enjoy the song and lauded him for singing beautifully.

Maryam can be seen in the video sitting beside Hamza, while her husband Captain Safdar and PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb can also be spotted.