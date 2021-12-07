Decision on winter vacations in Sindh schools Thursday

KARACHI: The Sindh government will decide about the winter vacations in the educational institutions across the province on December 9 (Thursday).
Sources privy to the matter said that the decision on winter vacations will be taken in view of fears about a new wave of coronavirus in the country and the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron around the world.
Instead of Steering Committee on Education, the decision will be made during a meeting of the working committee scheduled to be held on Thursday, the sources added.
A day earlier, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah claimed that there was no room for the Single National Curriculum in the country.
Addressing a ceremony at a local hotel, Shah announced to form a curriculum council. He maintained that the council will comprise officials from the Sindh Text Book Board and Directorate of Curriculum.
