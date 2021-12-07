Watch: PM Imran Khan mingles with youth playing cricket near Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday stopped by at a cricket ground while passing through Bani Gala and mingled with the youth playing cricket there.
The prime minister directed the concerned to plant trees around the ground and spent some time with the youth.
He also sought feedback from them about the improvements needed at the ground.
