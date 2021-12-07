 
close
Tuesday December 07, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Watch: PM Imran Khan mingles with youth playing cricket near Bani Gala

PM Imran Khan directs officials to plant trees around the ground, spends time with youngsters

By Web Desk
December 07, 2021
Watch: PM Imran Khan mingles with youth playing cricket near Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday stopped by at a cricket ground while passing through Bani Gala and mingled with the youth playing cricket there. 

The prime minister directed the concerned to plant trees around the ground and spent some time with the youth.

He also sought feedback from them about the improvements needed at the ground.