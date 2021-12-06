Dananeer, Hadiqa Kiani jam together on iconic Pashto song ‘Janan’

Popular social media celebrity Dananeer Mobeen treated her fans with a video of an impromptu singing session with iconic Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani.

The two flaunted their beautiful vocals as they sang a soulful rendition of popular Pashto song, Janan.

Taking to her Instagram, the Pawri Girl shared a short snippet from apparently from the sets of an upcoming project, on which the duo might be working together. In the caption of the post, Dananeer wrote, "Grew up listening to this song and had the honor of singing it along @hadiqakianiofficial today! Jaanan."





In the video, Dananeer is seen sitting on a chair, while the Boohey Barian singer stands on the back. With pleasing facial expressions, the two adorably celebrated the song.

Hadiqa, who marked her stellar acting debut in drama serial Raqeeb Se, donned a stunning traditional green shalwar kameez with a stole in the video. Dananeer, on the other hand, was clad in a much casual attire with no makeup on her face.

Meanwhile, Dananeer has marked her acting debut with highly-anticipated project, Sinf-e-Ahan. While Hadiqa is currently receiving praise for her role in latest drama, Dobara, opposite Bilal Abbas Khan.