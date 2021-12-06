Saqib Nisar’s audio leak: IHC refuses to put ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim’s name on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Monday rejected a plea seeking the inclusion of former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim’s name on the no-fly list.
The petition was filed by Supreme Court lawyer Rai Muhammad Kharal. In his petition, Kharal had pleaded the court to issue directives to the Ministry of Interior for putting ex-CJ Gilgit-Baltistan’s name on the ECL so that he could not flee abroad.
During today’s hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah dismissed the plea.
In a separate petition, Kharal requested the court allow him to become a party to the contempt of court proceedings against the former GB judge and others.
Judge Athar Minallah said that a contempt case was specifically between the court and the accused. “How can the petitioner expect to become a party in the contempt case,” he questioned.
The petitioner replied that he knew all the details about former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar. Meanwhile, the IHC rejected his plea for becoming a party in the contempt of court case.
