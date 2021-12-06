Sialkot incident will not affect ties with Pakistan: Sri Lankan envoy

Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Pakistan Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Ties with Pakistan will not be affected due to the Sialkot incident, Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Pakistan Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama said Monday.

Speaking to the media, the Sri Lankan envoy thanked the Pakistani people and government for condoling the gruesome murder of Priyantha Kumara, who was lynched by a mob on Friday over blasphemy allegations.

The Sialkot incident has received widespread condemnation from all over the country with the top leadership condemning the incident and promising to bring all those involved in the incident to the book.

The provincial government has taken swift action in this regard arresting 132 suspects with the help of videos.

The Sri Lankan diplomat assured that the ties between the two countries will not be affected due to it, saying "Sialkot incident is tragic and the Pakistani government has helped his country”.

Mohan Wijewickrama said that we are happy with the steps taken by the government of Pakistan as a large number of people have been arrested, this incident will not affect our relations, our relations with Pakistan remain excellent.

"I am sure that the government of Pakistan will ensure that the family gets justice. This is a murder. The Sri Lankan government is confident that the attack on Sri Lankan national is not linked with the ties between the two countries. We have seen that Pakistan has taken immediate action," he added.

Sri Lankan High Commissioner said that we need not say that we are friends, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have social, defence and trade relations, this incident will not harm our relations.

He said that the body of the citizen has been sent back to Sri Lanka today.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Arshad Dad apologised to the Sri Lankan High Commissioner on behalf of the PTI and said that it was a shame that the name of religion was used for such an incident.