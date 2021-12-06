Watch: Hamza Shahbaz sings on Junaid Safdar's wedding reception

Screengrab of Hamza Shehbaz singing at Junaid Safdar's wedding reception.

LAHORE: Senior PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz took centre stage and sang at the wedding reception of Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar, winning the hearts of all those present.

The wedding festivities of Safdar, who married in London in August, have started in the provincial capital with his valima scheduled on December 17.

At Sunday’s function, Safdar's paternal uncle, Hamza Shahbaz, sang "Chandni ratain hamain sonay nahin daitin", with Maryam Nawaz sitting alongside him.

It may be recalled that Junaid Safdar tied the knot with Ayesha Saif, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif's long-term ally Saif-ur-Rehman, on August 22 in London after which photos and videos of their nikkah went viral on social media.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who lives in London, also attended the ceremony but Junaid Safdar’s parents could not travel to the UK due to their names being on the no-fly list.

Junaid Safdar’s singing talent became the talk of town after a video of him singing at his nikkah reception went viral.

His mother shared a video from the nikkah ceremony, in which he is seen crooning famous Bollywood song "Kya hua tera waada".



