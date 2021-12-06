A file photo of PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

LAHORE: PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday claimed that his party will form the next government in Punjab after his party saw a tremendous surge in its vote bank during the NA-133 Lahore by-election.



Although, NA-133 is considered a citadel of PML-N, PPP’s candidate Chaudhry Aslam Gill secured 32,313 votes, almost six times higher as compared to the results of 2018 elections in the same constituency.

PPP’s Aslam Gill had bagged 5585 votes in the last general elections in Lahore’s NA-133. The PPP’s candidate secured 26,728 more votes as compared to the previous election in the constituency.

On the other side, PML-N’s vote bank in the constituency shrunk as its candidate, Pervaiz Malik, had bagged 89,699 votes in General Elections 2018.

In 2021, its candidate, however, won the by-election but Shaista Malik secured 42,888 fewer votes than the previous election.

PTI, on the other hand, has said that due to its absence from the contest, voters did not come out.

Speaking to the media Monday, CM Punjab Spokesperson Hassan Khawar said that the people have rejected the politics of corruption and refused to vote.

'By-elections have proved to be a turning point for PPP'



Felicitating the PPP’s Punjab chapter president Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and the party workers, Asif Ali Zardari said that the by-elections have proved to be a turning point for his party.

He said that PPP has taken a new birth in Lahore and it will bring a major change in the province.

Aslam Gill satisfied with results



PPP’s candidate Chaudhry Aslam Gill said that he was satisfied with the results of the by-poll in the constituency. Speaking on the occasion, Gill thanked the people, party workers and the leadership for posing their confidence in him.

'PPP to form next govt in Punjab'

In his message, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated his party workers and office-bearers over the success. He said that PPP secured more votes in the by-polls as compared to the last general elections.

The PPP leader said that the PML-N’s vote bank has reduced by 50% as compared to the previous elections. He claimed that his party will sweep in the next elections and will form government in Punjab too.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal extended his congratulations to the PPP Punjab chapter for the “fantastic performance in Lahore by-election”. He maintained that PPP went from 5,000 votes to over 32,000 while PML-N lost more than 50% of its votes.

Bilawal said that PPP will form the government in Punjab and Centre.

PML-N defeats PPP to retain seat in stronghold



PML-N's Shaista Pervaiz Malik on Sunday won the NA-133 constituency, enabling her party to retain the seat in a constituency that has long been the party's stronghold.

Unofficial, preliminary results showed Malik defeated PPP opponent Aslam Gill by a margin of 14,498 votes, according to the unofficial results, securing 46,811 votes, versus Gill's 32,313.

She succeeded her late husband Malik Pervaiz whose death left the NA-133 seat vacant.

The PML-N has won the seat for the fourth time since 2008, although by a smaller margin this time around, as compared to when the party won it in the 2018 elections.

In 2018, Pervaiz Malik secured 89,699 votes, which means PML-N got 42,888 fewer votes this time.

PPP's Gill, however, got 26,728 more votes now as compared to the 2018 polls, when he obtained only 5,585.

PTI's Aijaz Chaudhry won 77,293 votes in the 2018 general elections.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif dedicated the victory to the late Malik, describing him as a "thorough gentleman, dedicated public servant and great companion of (party supremo) Nawaz Sharif".

"Grateful to NA 133 for their unwavering trust," he added.