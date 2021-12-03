Twitter account of Pakistan Embassy in Serbia hacked: FO

ISLAMABAD: The social media accounts of the Pakistan Embassy in Serbia were “hacked” and an inquiry has launched into an anti-Imran Khan video uploaded from the official pages of the embassy, it emerged Friday.

“The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been hacked. Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia,” the Foreign Office said in a statement Friday.





A 56-second music video criticising the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan over soaring inflation and alleged non-payment of salaries was shared from the social media accounts of the Pakistani embassy.

The video featured a rap song highlighting where the government has gone wrong, using the premier’s tag line 'ghabrana nahi hai [We do not have to worry]'.

"With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect @ImranKhanPTI that we [government] official will remain silent [and] keep working for you without been paid for past [three] months [and] our children been forced out of school due to non-payment of fees. Is this #NayaPakistan?" the verified account captioned the video.

The rap song has been produced and composed by musician, singer-songwriter and record producer Saad Alavi and was originally shared eight months ago on his official YouTube channel.

The user, in a second tweet, also apologised for sharing the video and wrote: "I am sorry @ImranKhanPTI, am not left with another option."

However, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Office confirmed that the Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been hacked.

"Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia," it said.

Ambassador Shehryar Akbar, too, told Geo.tv the embassy’s Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts were hacked. “All salaries were paid day before yesterday,” he added.

The focal person to Prime Minister Imran Khan on digital media also confirmed on Twitter that the account has been hacked.

"The Twitter account of Pakistan's embassy in Serbia is hacked as per information from foreign office and @ForeignOfficePk is conducting an enquiry into it," he wrote.