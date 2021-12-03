Foreign national tortured to death in Sialkot violence

Photo shows mob vandalising the factory in Sialkot.

SIALKOT: A foreign national was tortured to death in a Sialkot factory, a police official said Friday.

According to DPO Omar Saeed Malik, the incident took place on Wazirabad Road in Sialkot where the manager of a private factory was severely beaten to death by the factory workers.

Police said that the employees also vandalized the factory located on Wazirabad Road and blocked the traffic in protest. Upon receiving the report of the incident, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and tried to control the situation.

According to police, after successful talks with the angry mob, the protesters ended the protest on Wazirabad Road.

The DPO said that the death of the foreign manager was being investigated.