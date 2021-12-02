ECP gives Vawda last chance to submit written reply in disqualification case

Faisal Vawda: Photo: PID/file

ISLAMABAD: Giving a last chance to ruling PTI’s Faisal Vawda, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday directed him to submit his written response in his disqualification case by December 23.

The judgment in the case would be reserved if he fails to submit his written response in the case by December 23, ruled a three-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

During today’s hearing, Vawda requested the ECP to give him some time to submit his written response as a few members of his lawyer’s family were ill. He said that his mother also died due to illness.

At this, CEC Raja ruled that he has already taken too much time, adding that he should have submitted his written reply in the case.

Raja said that the commission has already noted his arguments. He maintained if he did not want to submit his written reply, the commission would issue a judgment in view of his arguments.

The CEC asked Vawda if he had renounced his US citizenship when he submitted his nomination papers for contesting the election on the National Assembly seat and sought the certificate.

Vawda replied that he did not know much about paperwork in Pakistan and the US, adding that he had already quit the NA seat. He urged the commission to give him time till January 5 to submit his written reply.

The CEC gave Vawda one last chance to submit his written reply in the case and adjourned the hearing till December 23.

PPP leader Qadir Mandokhail, who had filed a petition in 2020, challenging Vawda's election as a member of the National Assembly (NA) in 2018 also appeared before the commission. In his petition, Mandokhail had stated that when Vawda filed his nomination papers to contest the elections, he held dual nationality as he was a US citizen as well.

