UN mission: Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Central African Republic

A file photo of Havaldar Muhammad Shafiq. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom while on duty during a United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic, confirmed the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Thursday.

In a statement, the military's media wing said that the soldier, Hawaldar Shafiq, was laid to rest with full military honours at his funeral held in Mian Chunnu, Pakistan.

The martyred soldier is survived by his wife and three sons, said ISPR. He joined the UN peacekeeping mission in February 2021, it added.

The ISPR said 162 soldiers have been martyred so far while serving in the UN's peacekeeping missions.