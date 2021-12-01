Sindh Bar Council official shot dead in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar

KARACHI: Secretary Sindh Bar Council (SBC) Irfan Mehar has been shot dead in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, Geo News reported Wednesday.



Per details, the murder of the SBC secretary, termed as targeted killing by the lawyers, took place earlier today when he went to drop his daughter at school.

After coming to know about the incident, a large number of other lawyers rushed to the spot.

SBC official Irfan Mehar. File photo

According to Naeem Qureshi, Irfan Mehar, 45, was not a lawyer but was working as secretary of Sindh Bar Council. He said that Mehar was coming back after dropping his daughter at school in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 13 when he was targeted by two unknown assailants.

In the CCTV video, motorcyclists chased the car and one of them opened fire at the passengers and fled.

According to eyewitnesses, both the accused were wearing helmets and could not be identified. Irfan Mehr was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.

Police said the CCTV footage of the incident has been obtained and that they are examining the incident from different angles.

Lawyers announce strike

The Karachi Bar Association has strongly condemned the incident and its general secretary, Amir Nawaz Warraich, has demanded that Mehr's killer be arrested and punished.

The Association will boycott court proceedings to show their protest today.