Karachi girl allegedly raped by man she befriended on PUBG refuses to pursue case

KARACHI: A Karachi girl who was allegedly subjected to gang rape in Lahore has excused herself from pursuing the case further, it emerged on Tuesday.

In a statement before the court, the victim refused to undergo a medical examination and said that she did not want to further pursue the case.

The young girl was first allegedly raped by her PUBG friend and then gang-raped by three persons in the limits of the North Cantt Police Station in Lahore.

As per the first information report (FIR), the victim, a resident of Quetta Town Society in Karachi, fell in love with a boy named Haris on PUBG. Later, Haris made a false promise of marrying her and asked her to come to Lahore.

Without knowing Haris’s intentions, the girl arrived in Lahore on November 23. The suspect took her to a hotel where he raped her for three days. At her insistence, he refused to marry her and left her at the railway station.

The victim was sitting there when two men approached her and tricked her into hiring for a job. They put her in a car and took her to a bungalow on Sarwar Road and raped her.

She, somehow, managed to escape from the bungalow and reached North Cantt Police Station and registered a case against the suspects involved in the crime.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar and IG took notice of the incident and sought reports from CCPO Lahore and directed him to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.