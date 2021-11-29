Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 infections drop to over 1.5 years low

Pakistan reports nine more COVID-19 related deaths in last 24 hours. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has logged 176 new COVID-19 infections during the last 24 hours, making it the lowest in more than one and half years, data from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) showed Monday morning.

The country last time saw a daily case count lower than today's was on April 5 when Pakistan recorded 172 cases.





As per the latest statistics of NCOC, nine more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours in the country. In total, Pakistan has reported 1,284,365 COVID-19 cases and 28,709 deaths, according to the NCOC.

During the same period, 172 people recovered from coronavirus, taking the tally for recoveries to 1,241,761. This placed the total number of active cases at 13,895, of which there is only one critical case.

The positivity rate stood below 1% for the 10th consecutive day at 0.59%.

Pakistan is reporting 331 new infections on average each day, 6% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 122,319,215 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 28.2% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 261,235 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 166 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.